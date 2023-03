PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

According to police, they were called to Hancock Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man, who has not been identified, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injures, which do not appear to be life threatening.

The incident is still under investigation.