Man in critical condition after being hit by pizza delivery driver in Woonsocket

Blackstone Valley

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man remains in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital after he was struck by a pizza delivery driver in Woonsocket Thursday night.

Woonsocket Police Lieutenant John Picard said the man, 67, was hit by a car while crossing Hamlet Avenue.

Picard said the man was wearing dark clothing and was not walking in a crosswalk.

Eyewitness Michael Lanoud said he came upon the accident while driving home from work.

“I ended up jumping out my car just to see what was going on. I came up here, I seen a man laying on the ground, he looked like he was in really bad shape. All I can say is I pray for his family, I pray for him that he’s going to be okay.”

The driver, a 19-year-old pizza delivery driver, remained on the scene and is not facing any charges at this time.

Police continue to investigate, but do not believe speed, alcohol or distractions were a factor in the crash.

