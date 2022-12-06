WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was hit and seriously wounded by a car Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The man was hit near River Falls restaurant on S Main Street.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells 12 News the man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious head injuries.

The driver that hit the man is cooperating with the investigation.

Oates said the investigation indicates no wrongdoing on the driver’s part at this time.