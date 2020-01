WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was rushed to the hospital in grave condition after being hit by a car in Woonsocket Thursday evening.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said the man, 67, was hit by a car on Hamlet Avenue.

Oates said the driver, a 19-year-old man who was delivering pizzas, remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The driver isn’t facing any charges at this time, though police are looking into whether he was distracted when he hit the victim.

