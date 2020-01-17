Closings & Delays
Man gets 5 years in prison for helping set up crack cocaine deals

Blackstone Valley

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Woonsocket man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for brokering sales of crack cocaine in the city, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Rhode Island division.

Christian Nieves, 34, admitted in court last October that he got a fee for arranging several crack cocaine deals, matching up buyers and another former Woonsocket man, David Kennedy, 29. A total of 34.18 grams of crack cocaine was sold during April 2019 as a result.

Nieves entered a guilty plea on Oct. 1, 2019, to charges of conspiracy to distribute and drug possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base.

Following his prison term, Nieves will have four years of supervised release.

Kennedy also pleaded guilty to the same charges in October and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 20.

Nieves and Kennedy were among more than a dozen people arrested in July as part of a Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation over four months under the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Providence

