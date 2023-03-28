PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A New York man learned his fate Tuesday for shooting and killing a Pawtucket woman at point blank more than three years ago.

Jack Doherty, 27, received two consecutive life sentences plus five years for the murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Smith.

Doherty was found guilty of several charges back in November.

Prosecutors proved that Doherty knocked on the door of Smith’s Baxter Street home on Jan. 1, 2020, then shot her four times when she opened it. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jack Doherty and Shaylyn Moran (Photos: Pawtucket Police Department)

His co-conspirator, 21-year-old Shaylyn Moran, pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the murder.

Doherty, 26, of New York, had gotten engaged to Moran the night before the murder, prosecutors said, and the couple made plans to attack her ex-boyfriend. They decided to go to his house and shoot whoever answered the door, which ended up being his mother.

The couple was arrested at a hotel several hours later, and police said Doherty was in possession of the ghost gun used to kill Smith.