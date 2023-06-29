CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Middletown man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and assaulting her until she escaped will spend the next decade behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Robert Leeming, 47, pleaded no contest earlier this month to one count of felony assault domestic strangulation and one count of domestic breaking and entering.

Neronha said Leeming kicked in the front door of his ex-girlfriend’s Cumberland home and assaulted her repeatedly back in March 2021. The victim told officers Leeming strangled her and threatened to kill her.

The woman eventually called 911 before escaping by jumping out of her apartment window. Neronha said she fractured both of her heels in the process.

Leeming was arrested a few days later.

Neronha described Leeming as “…a habitual violent offender against women.”

“I believe he got what he deserved – a lengthy prison sentence,” Neronha said.

Neronha also applauded the victim’s “extraordinary courage.”

“She remains a victim of course, but perhaps more importantly, she is a survivor,” he added.

Leeming was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 to serve, along with a 10-year suspended sentence and 20 years of probation. The court also issued a no contact order between Leeming and the victim, and ordered him to undergo batterer’s intervention programming.