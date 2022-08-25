CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man pulled over for speeding on I-295 early Thursday morning was arrested after troopers found a ghost gun and drugs inside his car, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Courtesy: RI State Police

Troopers pulled over 20-year-old Gentrit Millanaj, of Medford, on I-295 North in Cumberland.

Police said the troopers found a loaded “Patmos” Polymer 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with no serial number inside Millanaj’s vehicle, as well as 19.6 ounces of marijuana, 2.6 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale and packaging materials.

Millanaj was taken into custody and charged with possession of a ghost gun, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession of a firearm while committing a crime of violence and possession of more than one ounce of marijuana.

He was arraigned and ordered held on $75,000 bail with surety.