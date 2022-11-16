PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A New York man has been convicted of shooting and killing a Pawtucket woman at point-blank range nearly three years ago.

After an eight-day trial, the jury found Jack Doherty guilty of the murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Smith, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday.

Prosecutors were able to prove that Doherty knocked on the door of Smith’s Baxter Street home on Jan. 1, 2020, then shot her four times when she opened it. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

His co-conspirator, 21-year-old Shaylyn Moran, pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the murder.

Jack Doherty and Shaylyn Moran (Photos: Pawtucket Police Department)

Doherty, 26, of New York, had gotten engaged to Moran the night before the murder, prosecutors said, and the couple made plans to attack her ex-boyfriend. They decided to go to his house and shoot whoever answered the door, which ended up being his mother.

Police tracked the couple to a hotel and arrested them several hours later. Doherty was in possession of the 9mm ghost gun that was used to kill Smith, according to prosecutors.

The AG’s office said the defense sought to have Doherty acquitted by reason of insanity.

In addition to murder, Doherty was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol without a permit. He’s currently being held at the ACI and will be sentenced at a later date.