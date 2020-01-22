Man found guilty of 2013 Pawtucket murder, burglary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was convicted Wednesday of shooting and killing a Pawtucket man more than six years ago.

Following a two-week trial and a day of deliberation, the jury found Juan Gibson guilty of murder and other charges in the death of Jeffrey Lebrun, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Gibson, 48, was arrested last March in connection with the July 2013 killing as well as a home invasion at Lebrun’s residence the previous May. Police initially said they didn’t have evidence to support a link between the two crimes.

Neronha’s office said prosecutors were able to prove that on May 19, 2013, Gibson and another man burglarized Lebrun’s home. Lebrun fought off the intruders, prosecutors said, but was stabbed in the process.

More than two months later, on July 28, 2013, Gibson and the second man returned to the home and fatally shot Lebrun, according to prosecutors.

In addition to murder, Gibson was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count each of burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling, and discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

Neronha’s office said Gibson faces up to four life sentences plus an additional term of years. A date for his sentencing has not yet been scheduled.