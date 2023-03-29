PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man racked up 163 criminal counts after detectives found more than 20 ghost guns inside his home, according to R.I. State Police.

Fernando Lombardi, 56, was arrested Tuesday after investigators searched his Windmill Street apartment and found dozens of firearms, more than 20 of which were completed ghost guns.

“Any day we can take this many illegal weapons off the street is a great day for public safety in Rhode Island,” Rhode Island State Police Col. Darnell Weaver said.

Detectives also found 30 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of cocaine and more than $7,500 in cash, according to police.

Lombardi was the target of an ongoing narcotics investigation, during which detectives learned he had made several ghost guns, according to police.

Lombardi has been charged with 43 counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, 43 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation, 39 counts of possession of a ghost gun, 38 counts of possession of a prohibited large-capacity feeding device and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.