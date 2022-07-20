NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Divers recovered the body of a missing swimmer in North Smithfield Wednesday evening.

North Smithfield Fire Chief David Chartier tells 12 News the man had been jumping into the Slatersville Reservoir from a railroad trellis with friends.

Chartier said the man briefly resurfaced after jumping, but then vanished underwater. His friends called for help when he didn’t emerge a second time.

Rescue boats were seen crisscrossing the reservoir near Victory Highway as divers searched the water.

Chartier said the man’s body was found within minutes of their arrival.

The man’s exact cause of death is unknown at this time, however, Chartier believes he drowned.

This is not the first time someone has died after jumping into the reservoir. The last reported drowning happened back in 2016, when a Providence teenager’s body was pulled from the water after he jumped from the same railroad trellis.

Chartier said it’s been a struggle to prevent people from jumping into the water from the railroad trellises over the years. He said jumping into the reservoir can be extremely dangerous.

“There are some rocks and logs and things underneath the water that someone can hit when they dive in,” he explained. “It’s just not a place where you want to be swimming and taking that kind of risk.”