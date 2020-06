CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating what caused a man to crash his car into the Blackstone River Monday evening.

The crash occurred near the Broad Street Bridge on the Cumberland-Central Falls border around 4:30 p.m.

Police tell Eyewitness News the car was coming down High Street and then crossed over Mill Street before landing in the river.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was rescued and transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.