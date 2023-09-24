CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A man has died after being stabbed Saturday afternoon in Cumberland.

According to Police Chief Matthew Benson, 40-year-old Otis Diggs, was stabbed after an altercation on Front Street around 3 p.m.

Diggs was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Benson said that no arrests have been made in connection with this homicide and that it is not believed to be a random act.

Witnesses are still being interviewed in response to the investigation and no one else was physically harmed during the incident.

“This is another example of senseless violence, which has unfortunately become all too common in our society. An incident where a family ends the day losing a loved one like this is both tragic and unnecessary. On behalf of the men and women of the Cumberland Police Department, I offer our condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Diggs,” Benson said in a statement.

“We will remain steadfast in our efforts and bring those responsible to justice. My broader hope is that people out there hear of this story, and the countless others like it, and look to approach conflict in a more responsible manner where families don’t continue to have to bury loved ones in this manner.”

The incident is still under investigation.