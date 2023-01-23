WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man died Sunday night after he was hit by two vehicles near Landmark Medical Center.

According to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates, the 49-year-old man was crossing Cass Avenue in the area of Wood Avenue just after 8 p.m. when he was struck.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Oates said there were no signs of impairment from the two drivers and no charges have been filed at this time.