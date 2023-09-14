WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in Woonsocket over the weekend, according to authorities.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells 12 News the man was shot Saturday night by a 17-year-old, who has since been arrested.

Oates said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the two Woonsocket residents outside of a house on Joffre Avenue. The victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to the police chief.

The suspect is facing numerous charges, including assault with intent to commit a felony, possession of a large capacity firearm, carrying a pistol without a license, firing in a compact area, possessing a firearm while being a minor, discharging a firearm while committing a crime and disorderly conduct.

It’s unclear what led up to the dispute at this time. Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified.