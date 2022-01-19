Man charged with walking around naked in another RI community

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man who was out on bail for indecent exposure charges out of Cranston was arrested again this week after police say he was seen walking around a Lincoln neighborhood completely naked.

Paul Sawyer, 35, was charged with three counts of disorderly conduct.

Lincoln police said they received reports Monday of a man walking around naked in the area of Whitney Drive and Greenwood Lane. The suspect was captured on surveillance video from several homes, and police said they were able to identify him by his appearance and distinguishable tattoos.

A warrant was issued for Sawyer’s arrest and he was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to police.

He was arraigned Wednesday and his bail was set at $3,000, police said, adding that he was also presented as a bail violator out of Cranston.

Back in December, Sawyer was arrested for allegedly approaching a security guard in the area of Plainfield Pike and breaking into a Gray Coach Lane home, both while naked. Cranston police said he later confessed to doing so.

Sawyer was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, and he was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Police noted that he was arrested twice in 2015 for indecent exposure in Smithfield.

Anyone with additional information on Sawyer is asked to call Lt. Christopher Nightingale at (401) 333-1111.