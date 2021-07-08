Man charged with stabbing near McCoy Stadium

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing near McCoy Stadium.

Jan Carlos Arroyo-Diaz, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday night, several hours after the stabbing, according to police.

The incident occurred outside McCoy Market at the intersection of South Bend and Meadow streets.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 20-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds, police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Arroyo-Diaz is facing charges of assault with intent to commit specified felonies and disorderly conduct. He was ordered held on $10,000 surety bail during his arraignment Thursday.