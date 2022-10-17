PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The 19-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Cumberland man in Pawtucket earlier this year has been indicted on charges including murder.

The Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment Monday charging Elijah Soto with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death and carrying a pistol without a license.

Soto is also charged with delivery of cocaine and possession of cocaine, as well as keeping and maintaining a common nuisance.

Police arrested Soto back in May, months after he allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Jovani Velez.

Velez, according to police, was one of three men charged in a drive-by shooting on I-95 in Providence back in 2014. One of his loved ones previously told 12 News he had “completely changed his life around,” following that incident.

Soto, who’s been held without bail at the ACI since his arrest, is scheduled be arraigned on Wednesday.