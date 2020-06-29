Man charged with killing roommate held without bail

Blackstone Valley

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man charged with fatally shooting his roommate was held without bail at his arraignment.

Paul Raposo, of Woonsocket, was in court Monday to face several charges including first-degree domestic violence murder in connection with the death last Friday of Derek Desjardin.

The 26-year-old Raposo did not enter pleas and was referred to the public defender’s officer, according to online court records.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was found dead in his apartment of multiple gunshot wounds at about 8:15 a.m. Friday after coworkers became concerned when he did not show up for his landscaping job. No motive was disclosed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com