Man charged with killing roommate held without bail

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man charged with fatally shooting his roommate was held without bail at his arraignment.

Paul Raposo, of Woonsocket, was in court Monday to face several charges including first-degree domestic violence murder in connection with the death last Friday of Derek Desjardin.

The 26-year-old Raposo did not enter pleas and was referred to the public defender’s officer, according to online court records.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was found dead in his apartment of multiple gunshot wounds at about 8:15 a.m. Friday after coworkers became concerned when he did not show up for his landscaping job. No motive was disclosed.