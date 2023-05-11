LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A drunk-driving suspect crashed his car in the wrong place on Thursday, according to Rhode Island State Police.

State police said they found a damaged SUV on the front lawn of their Lincoln barracks just after 1:30 a.m. It appeared as though the driver lost control and smashed through two wooden fences near the entrance.

Clinton Bradshaw, 46, of Lincoln, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving, and refusal to submit to a chemical test, state police said.

No injuries were reported.