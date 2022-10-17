WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield man was arrested Sunday night after Woonsocket police say he crashed into the fence outside their headquarters.

Jarrod Paquette, 33, was driving on Clinton Street around 11:30 p.m. when he drove through the fence, collided with an employee’s personal car and took down a light pole, according to police.

Paquette was charged with driving under the influence. He was also cited for refusing to submit to a chemical test and preliminary breath exam.

Police said the damaged fence will be repaired on Monday.