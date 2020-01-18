Man charged in Woonsocket robberies suspected in similar holdups

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The man charged with robbing four different Woonsocket gas stations at gunpoint is now accused of committing similar crimes in several surrounding communities.

Patrick Dandeneau, 30, was arrested Monday during a traffic stop after police said they found evidence connecting him to the holdups in Woonsocket.

“There was incriminating evidence that was located, as well as a BB gun,” Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said.

In each of the robberies, police said Dandeneau dressed in all black, wore a mask and gloves and showed what appeared to be a handgun.

Police said after demanding money, Dandeneau would speed off in a light-colored Toyota Camry.

Eyewitness News has learned that Dandeneau is suspected of similar robberies in several other communities, located in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

“I’m aware of robberies in Smithfield, North Smithfield, Lincoln, Cumberland…there some neighboring in Massachusetts and as many as six to eight jurisdictions,” Oates said.

In Cumberland, police tell Eyewitness News Dandeneau is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery.

Cumberland Police said Dandeneau robbed the Gulf Express on Pine Swamp Road twice, as well as the Cumberland Farms on Mendon Road, back in December.

Additionally, police in North Smithfield are charging Dandeneau with attempted armed robbery, felony assault, using a firearm will committing a crime of violence and disorderly conduct.

Police in Uxbridge posted to Facebook saying they were “hit twice” in less than a week.

Oates said he’s thankful Dandeneau was caught because if he hadn’t been arrested, he would’ve continued on his crime spree.

Dandeneau is currently being held without bail at the ACI. Oates believes he will end up facing additional charges as the investigation continues.