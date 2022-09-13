WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is facing charges after two people were stabbed during a fight in Woonsocket Monday night.

Jamie Warner was arrested and charged with two counts of felony assault and one count of possession of a knife while committing a crime, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates.

Credit Woonsocket Police Department

Oates says a dispute between neighbors on Mason Street led to Warner stabbing two men, ages 23 and 33.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Warner was also hurt when someone threw a hammer at him during the fight, Oates added.

The incident remains under investigation.

Warner’s family disputed the allegations from police, saying he was defending himself after he was attacked.