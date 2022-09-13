WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is facing charges after two people were stabbed during a fight in Woonsocket Monday night.

Jamie Warner was arrested and charged with two counts of felony assault and one count of possession of a knife while committing a crime, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates.

Credit Woonsocket Police Department

Oates says a dispute between neighbors on Mason Street led to Warner stabbing two men, ages 23 and 33.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Warner was also hurt when someone threw a hammer at him during the fight, Oates added.

The incident remains under investigation.

Warner’s family disputed the allegations from police, saying he was defending himself after he was attacked.

Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »