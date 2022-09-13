WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is facing charges after two people were stabbed during a fight in Woonsocket Monday night.
Jamie Warner was arrested and charged with two counts of felony assault and one count of possession of a knife while committing a crime, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates.
Oates says a dispute between neighbors on Mason Street led to Warner stabbing two men, ages 23 and 33.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Warner was also hurt when someone threw a hammer at him during the fight, Oates added.
The incident remains under investigation.
Warner’s family disputed the allegations from police, saying he was defending himself after he was attacked.