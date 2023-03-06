PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A 25-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with a shooting in Pawtucket.

Police say around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle was shot at in the area of Bullock and Harrison streets.

Two suspects ran inside a nearby home, according to police, while the vehicle was driven over to Hancock Street where police met the three occupants. One was wounded in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Pawtucket shooting suspect Nicholas Armenti

Two people were taken into custody but only one was charged, police said. A gun was also seized as evidence.

Nicholas Armenti, of Providence, is charged with three counts of felony assault and one count each of carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and firing in a compact area.

He was arraigned by a bail commissioner and ordered held as a violator.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.