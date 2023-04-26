WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man was arrested after police said he left the scene of a deadly crash in Woonsocket.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Main and Providence streets.

The driver of one vehicle, a 55-year-old Woonsocket man, was found suffering from head injuries. His passenger, 39-year-old Brian Blanchette of Bellingham, Massachusetts, was thrown from the car and seriously injured.

Both men were taken to the hospital, police said, where Blanchette later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle ran off before officers arrived, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for 22-year-old Reed Barbour of Franklin, Massachusetts, and he was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Barbour is charged with duty to stop in an accident resulting in death, duty to stop in an accident resulting in serious injury, driving to endanger resulting in death, and driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.

Police said he will appear in court in Massachusetts for an extradition hearing before returning to Rhode Island to be arraigned.