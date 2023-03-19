LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police said they have arrested a Massachusetts man for driving the wrong-way while intoxicated, and causing a crash early Sunday morning.

According to police, they received a 911 call around 3:15 a.m. for a report of Honda Pilot traveling on 146 North, but going in the southern direction.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found that the driver of the Honda had crashed head on into a Hyundai, near the 116 off ramp.

The impact of the crash forced the Hyundai to then strike a Mercedes.

Officers noticed signs of impairment from the driver of the Honda, who they identified as Evan Baptiste, 23, of Worcester, Mass.

Baptiste was then taken into custody. He was not injured as a result in the crash.

The people in the other vehicles did suffer minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Baptiste is facing several charges, including DUI of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs (BAC unknown), reckless driving, four counts of driving to endanger resulting in physical injury, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

He was processed at the Lincoln Woods Barracks and held overnight pending arraignment.