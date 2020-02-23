Man arrested for allegedly smashing window, grabbing woman

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln police have arrested a man after they say he smashed a window of a woman’s home and grabbed her.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Progress Street for a possible breaking and entering. The suspect was described as a white man with no shirt and wearing flannel pants.

A Lincoln officer saw the suspect, later identified as Jared Yankee, 18, of Lincoln, in the area and as he exited his cruiser, Yankee started to aggressively approach the officer.

Police said that Yankee refused to comply with the officers commands and continued to act aggressively. Officers then forcibly took Yankee to the ground as he kept physically resisting the officers who were trying to apply restraints. Eventually, the officers were able to restrain him and placed him in the back of the cruiser.

During the investigation, police allege that Yankee smashed the window out of the victim’s home on Parker Street, then grabbed the woman who was sitting on the couch next to the window. After a brief struggle, the victim was able to break free and get away from the suspect. Yankee then began to walk around the yard, yelling loudly and acting irrationally.

Yankee was taken to Lincoln Police Headquarters and arraigned. He is being charged with breaking and entering of a dwelling of person over 60, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

He is expected back in court at a later date.