Man and woman charged with making, dealing fentanyl in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have charged two residents of a Cornell Avenue home with illegally manufacturing and distributing the highly potent opioid fentanyl.

Narcotics detectives arrested Adrian Montalvo, 32, and Erin Lawrence, 35, on Tuesday. They seized about 2.1 kilos of fentanyl (with a street value of about $140,000), a loaded Glock 26 handgun, about $79,000 in cash, and various packaging and distribution materials including a vacuum sealer, bottles of a dietary supplement mostly consisting of mannitol (a sugar alcohol), and an inverted blender.

Both Lawrence and Montalvo are charged with manufacturing, possessing or delivering more than one kilo of fentanyl, possession with intent of a schedule II drug, distribution or manufacturing of a drug in or near a school, possession of a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation, alteration of marks of identification on a firearm, conspiracy, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Montalvo is also charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime.

Both were arraigned Wednesday morning and held without bail. They’re due back in court Oct. 16 for bail hearings.