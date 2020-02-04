Man acquitted of assaulting state trooper now charged with assault at Twin River

James Proulx on the witness stand in 2009, on trial for assault charges involving a state trooper. Proulx was acquitted of that charge, but convicted of reckless driving. (WPRI-TV)

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man found not guilty of assaulting and severely injuring a Rhode Island state trooper in 2007 is now facing two misdemeanors related to an incident at Twin River in Lincoln.

James Proulx, 49, of North Smithfield, was arrested around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct, according to Lincoln Police Capt. Philip Gould.

Proulx entered a plea of not guilty and was taken to the ACI in Cranston for violating the terms of his probation.

A jury acquitted Proulx in 2010 of a felony assault charge involving an off-duty Rhode Island state trooper, Brendan Doyle. He was convicted, however, of reckless driving.

Police said Proulx’s vehicle had swerved onto a downtown Providence street in June 2007 and Doyle gave chase to try to stop him. Proulx then got out of his vehicle and punched Doyle in the face, according to police, sending the trooper to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the pavement and leaving him with a serious brain injury.

Rhode Island Judiciary records also show that Proulx pleaded no contest in June 2010 to charges of domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct for an incident involving a girlfriend earlier that year.

In 2015, he pleaded no contest to charges of breaking and entering and simple assault for an incident in Providence from the year before.

Last month, he pleaded no contest to charges of obstructing a Smithfield police officer in executing his duty.

For the Twin River incident, Proulx is due back in court Feb. 17.