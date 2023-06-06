PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a man accused of pushing his ex-girlfriend out of their apartment window Monday morning.

Officers rushed to Prospect Heights for reports of a woman who “fell or jumped” from a second-story window.

The woman, identified by police as 59-year-old Patricia Fasan, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said Fasan succumbed to her injuries later in the evening.

Investigators deemed her death suspicious due to the condition of the apartment and the nature of her injuries, according to police.

Fasan’s ex-boyfriend and roommate, identified by police as 63-year-old Guy Williams, was arrested after detectives determined he may be responsible for her death.

Williams has been charged with felony first-degree domestic murder. He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and ordered held without bail.