Man accused of lying to police about Pawtucket crash faces judge

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man who allegedly lied to police about the events leading up to a crash in Pawtucket appeared in court Thursday morning.

Police said Josue Escobar, 32, crashed his vehicle into a building on Weeden Street Monday, injuring his two passengers.

Soon after the crash, police said he walked to the Central Falls Police Department and told officers that someone assaulted him and stole his car.

When questioned by detectives, Escobar confessed he was not assaulted nor robbed but rather had accidentally accelerated too fast, causing the crash.

Escobar is facing two counts of driving to endanger resulting in injury, reckless driving, and falsely reporting a crime.

As a first-time offender, a judge released Escobar on $10,000 personal recognizance. He’s due back in court in March.

