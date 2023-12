CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Monday night.

Police said they responded around 9:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting and breaking and entering at a home on Broad Street.

Officers arrived to find a 45-year-old resident suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspects had been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.