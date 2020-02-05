Live Now
Man, 31, wounded in Pawtucket shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital overnight and may be connected to other incidents in the area.

Police said they responded to Weeden Street just before 12:45 a.m. Wednesday and arrived to find a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso and left arm.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police, and the victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

As detectives investigated further, they learned another man was at The Miriam Hospital in Providence with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder. The 23-year-old was transferred to Rhode Island Hospital.

Police said both victims were uncooperative with detectives.

It’s unclear at this time whether those two shootings are connected to each other or to a report of shots fired outside Miriam that prompted the hospital to go into lockdown for a brief period of time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Silva at (401) 727-9100 ext. 760.

