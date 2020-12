WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — There is a major water main break in Woonsocket Monday night, according to the Woonsocket Water Division.

The water break is on Davison Avenue, and has reportedly closed the street down.

All of Davison Ave is closed off tonight, due to a water main break.



Woonsocket DPW is currently on scene, assessing the damage.@wpri12 pic.twitter.com/oTMGYcvNor — Merrill Sampson (@_MerrillSampson) December 8, 2020

The division is advising their customers that their water may be discolored, and there may be interruptions in service.

The repair is expected to take some time, the water division said.

An update is expected Tuesday.