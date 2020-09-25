Machine catches fire inside Central Falls scrap metal shop

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A piece of machinery inside a scrap metal shop in Central Falls caught fire Thursday, according to Central Falls Fire Chief Robert Bradley.

Firefighters responded to Fortune Metals around 3 p.m. for reports of a fire in the building.

Bradley said the fire was caused by a piece of machinery inside the shop. He believes the machine caught fire due to the wear and tear of constantly running.

The building’s sprinkler system quickly doused the flames, but the building was evacuated due to the heavy smoke.