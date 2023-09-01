WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket schools were on lockdown for about three hours Friday morning due to a social media threat that was determined to be unfounded.

Police said a school resource officer at Woonsocket High School was alerted to screenshots of a Snapchat video making threats, prompting the lockdown at 8:30 a.m.

Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt told 12 News the lockdown was lifted by 11:30 a.m. after authorities confirmed that the suspect who made the alleged threat was not local.

“At no point was there an active threat in the city from this incident,” Deputy Police Chief Thomas Calouro wrote in a press release.

“I want to note the incredibly fast work by the deputy chief and entire department in coming to a resolution on the situation,” Baldelli-Hunt said.

The mayor also said it’s “clearly concerning to department and residents of the city, but in particular students and families.”

12 News spoke to students who said it’s “ridiculous” that there was a lockdown on just the second day of the school year.

Another parent agreed, saying she’s frustrated she heard about it from another parent and not the school.

Police are calling this a “complex cyber-investigation” which is ongoing.