WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two local churches came together on Sunday for a prayer service in support of Ukraine as Russia continues to invade the country.

Father Mykhaylo Dosyak of Saint Michael Ukranian Orthodox Church in Woonsocket was born and raised in Ukraine.

He spoke about the pain of watching the devastation from afar.

“Words cannot express how I feel about what is going on in Ukraine. Imagine, if you will, a little child walking with its mother, that child was me. That’s where I was born. I was born in Ukraine,” Dosyak said.

Father Dosyak said his entire family still lives in Ukraine.

The joint service was held in conjunction with Saint Michael Catholic Church.