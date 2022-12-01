PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket and Seekonk police departments are urging residents to be aware of increased car and package thefts.

Pawtucket police said they have seen a 35% increase in car break-ins this time of year.

“The holidays are a time of joy and we want to be on high alert so that no one has to have their festivities ruined,” said Acting Public Safety Director and Police Chief Tina Goncalves. “Please know that our hardworking public safety personnel are out there and, on the lookout, to deter any criminal activity.”

Seekonk Police Captain Matthew Jardine said almost all of the recent car break-ins in the area involved unlocked cars with the keys left inside. He warned that car thefts can lead to more significant problems, including credit card fraud or identity theft.

Officials recommend locking doors and not keeping any valuable belongings in cars, such as keys and money. Residents should also be vigilant if they’re expecting packages in the mail.

Those who spot suspicious activity are asked to contact their local police department.