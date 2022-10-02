CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — After Fire Victims Outreach is an organization out of Pawtucket who normally help collect goods for those displaced by a fire, but over the weekend the group switched focus and were collecting goods to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

“They’re pretty devastated… from what I hear from resources down there, they’re running out of food there’s people that don’t have means to get to shelter and feeding locations.” Said Todd Brown, Director of After Fire Victims Outreach.

Brown also says the donations collected Sunday should arrive by Monday, October 10th.

“They’re still trying to get the infrastructure back up and running so everything, we do here is going to go down and support– it’ll be a small scale of what will be needed but we’re doing what we can to help.” Said Brown.

According to the Brown, the organization will be holding another donation drive from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. next weekend at 30 Meeting Street in Cumberland.