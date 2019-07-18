Local communities helping residents beat the heat

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As a potential heat wave approaches this upcoming weekend, local communities are offering tips and ways to combat the scorching temperatures and stay cool.

The City of Pawtucket announced Wednesday plans for people to cool off amid the heat.

City officials announced a list of cooling centers for residents to visit to combat the heat as temperatures are expected to climb between 95-100° and will create a heat index up to 107°.

Pawtucket city officials also announced they will extend the hours of a pool at Veterans Park behind the Nathanael Greene Elementary School on Smithfield Avenue. It is scheduled to open Friday through Sunday until 7 p.m.

“We want to ensure that our residents, especially the elderly population and our children, have free places to go during the heatwave that will keep them safe and cool. We thank the Police Department, the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, the Leon Mathieu Senior Center, and the Housing Authority for their collaboration in making sites available,” said Mayor Grebien. “We urge everyone to take the necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated.”

“It is important to not underestimate how quickly excessive heat can cause heat-related injuries to individuals. It is vital that you remain hydrated and limit your time in the heat if possible,” said Pawtucket Central Falls Emergency Management Agency Director David Deloge. “Please also do not forget that pets are affected by the heat just as humans are and take the necessary steps to keep them safe.”

The City of Pawtucket announced plans to provide special weekend hours for the Senior Center serve as a cooling center from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The locations of the cooling centers are:

The Leon Mathieu Senior Center at 420 Main Street is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Blackstone Valley Visitor Center at 175 Main Street is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Pawtucket Police Department Headquarters lobby at 121 Roosevelt Avenue is available 24 hours every day.

The Pawtucket Public Library at 13 Summer Street is open Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

The Library is also a free summer meal site for children from Monday to Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Kennedy Manor located at 175 Broad Street is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

St. Germain Manor located at 401 Mineral Spring Avenue is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The pool located at Veterans Park on Smithfield Avenue behind the Nathanael Greene Elementary School is scheduled to be open for extended hours from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Officials said the entrance fee for use of the pool is $1, however, it is free of service to senior residents 65 and older. The pool offers free summer meal site for children from Monday to Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Local power companies have taken precautionary steps to have extra crews ready amid potential emergencies and outages with the heat wave approaching this upcoming weekend.