Lip sync battle held to benefit TLC 4 LTC

Blackstone Valley

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Six hundred people showed up to Twin River Casino Thursday night for a lip sync battle to benefit TLC 4 LTC.

TLC 4 LTC is a not-for-profit organization whose intention is provide joy and compassion to residents and staff of its skilled nursing facilities by fulfilling a special wish/need they may have.

For residents, it may be an end of life wish, and for staff it may help during a personal crisis.

Eyewitness News Anchors Danielle North and Patrick Little were among those participating in the annual fundraiser.

