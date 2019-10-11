K9s sweep Twin River after threat; Suspect in custody

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of making threats against Twin River Casino in Lincoln Thursday is scheduled to appear in Providence District Court, Lincoln police confirmed to Eyewitness News.

According to Captain Philip Gould, the 23-year-old called 911 from inside the casino making threats around 9:43 p.m. The 911 calls were then transferred to Lincoln police.

Within minutes, police said officers identified and arrested the man accused of making the threats.

Police said after an initial investigation, including reviewing surveillance video, officers determined the threat was not credible.

Eyewitness News cameras rolled as Lincoln police, along with Providence police K-9 units, conducted a sweep of the casino. Police said the search was out of an abundance of caution.

There is no official word from police on the nature of the threat or the identity of the suspect. Police only saying he’s a superior court bail violator.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they become available.