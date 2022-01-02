Lincoln police investigating deadly crash where driver took off from the scene

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln police are investigating a deadly car accident where the driver took off from the scene.

Around 2 a.m. Jan 1, police were called to the area of 50 Cobble Hill Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

When officer’s arrived, they found a Nissan Altima on its side in the middle of the road, near Lladner Drive.

While on scene, first responders found a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Nanleomariz Albizu of Providence, lying on the road about 50 feet from the car.

Albizu was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man, who police were able to later identify as 42-year-old Gregory Miller, with a last known address of Main Street in Pawtucket, take off from the scene on foot down Lladner Driver after the crash.

Lincoln police, along with members of the Rhode Island state and Pawtucket police helped search for the suspect, but were not able to find him.

An initial investigation showed that the Altima was going eastbound on Cobble Hill Road when it went of the road, went airborne, and struck two telephone poles. Albizu was ejected from the car as a result of impact from the crash.

Lincoln police have an active warrant out for Miller, who is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting.

Anyone with information on where Miller might be, or about the crash is asked, to call the Lincoln Police Department.