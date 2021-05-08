Lincoln neighborhood on edge after police report multiple break-ins

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln police are reminding people to lock their doors and windows after concerning reports near Smithfield Avenue.

The first incident happened on April 28 on Smithfield Avenue when an intruder entered a home while the residents were sleeping.

The suspect confronted the residents and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Thursday, residents on Read Avenue woke up to loud banging on their front door at 1:30 a.m., according to police.

When the suspect saw the residents he reportedly ran away down Orchard Avenue. Police said he was wearing a dark ski mask, gray sweatshirt and dark pants.

“It’s kind of scary to hear that,” Amanda Culhane, a neighbor, said.

Amanda just moved back into her Branch Avenue home after a fire destroyed the family’s home back in August. She’s lived in the neighborhood for six years and said she’s going to be even more cautious now.

“We are going to get some security systems, make sure our doors are locked,” Amanda said.

Investigators are now looking into whether these incidents are related.

Police are asking resident in the Smithfield Avenue area to be vigilant and on the lookout for suspicious activity. They are also increasing patrols in the neighborhoods.