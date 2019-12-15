Lincoln mother desperate for return of son’s hearing device

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Benji Woodrup can’t hear like you and me.

In order for him to hear sounds clearly, he wears two cochlear implant processors [a hearing device].

On Saturday, December 14th, that device went missing from the family locker room at the MacColl YMCA.

“I mean it’s a matter of him being able to hear,” said Karen Oliver. “It’s really important we get them back.”

His mother, Karen Oliver, told Eyewitness News, the hearing device will only work for her son. Rendering it useless to anyone else.

Her son Benji was born deaf in both ears. He’s been using the Cochlear Implant Processors since he was two-years-old.

“They are amazing, incredible technology. We’ve worked so hard to get them for him and to get him where he is at. It’s been years of hard work.”

Financially they are expensive to replace – costing $10,000 per device.

“They only have value for him,” she said.

“They are specifically programmed for his hearing needs. And they don’t work for any other purpose other than helping him hear.”

Mom took to Facebook on Saturday night after seeing how the ordeal has impacted her son. Saying he is panicked and upset.

The colors – dark blue and gold – with the New England Patriots logo on them.

She hopes a child accidentally picked up the devices, not knowing what they were, “parents look through their kids swim bags. And ask their kids if they have seen these.”

Oliver is asking for the person who took the hearing device to return it to MacColl YMCA, no questions asked.

Eyewitness News did speak with the Executive Director of the MacColl YMCA in Lincoln over the phone. Jeanine Achin told Torry Gaucher they are working with the family to find the Cochlear Implants.

