LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Lincoln man was arrested for reportedly targeting young girls for sex over the course of several years, according to R.I. State Police.

Jamal Lewis, 26, was taken into custody Thursday following an extensive investigation into sex-related crimes against minors.

The investigation began when detectives received word that Lewis has been targeting “vulnerable, juvenile females for sex and other illegal activity since 2020,” according to police.

Following his arrest, police said detectives searched Lewis’ Railroad Street home and found a loaded firearm with a high-capacity magazine and altered serial number.

Lewis has been charged with four counts of first-degree child molestation, possession of a firearm by a by a convicted felon, altering the identification of a firearm and possession of a prohibited large-capacity feeding device.

Court records indicate that Lewis was convicted last year of tampering with vehicles and drug possession.

Lewis was ordered held without bail as a probation violator. He’s scheduled to return to court for a violation hearing on April 13.