Breaking News
Lincoln man charged with stabbing Cumberland police officer

Lincoln man charged with stabbing Cumberland police officer

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Lincoln man is facing assault charges following a violent incident over the weekend that sent him and a Cumberland police officer to the hospital.

Brennan Matthew Cronin, 24, is accused of stabbing officer Michael Petrarca, 24, in the leg near Cumberland High School around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Petrarca then shot Cronin in the leg as he started running towards a residential area with the knife in his hand.

Cronin was arraigned from his hospital bed on charges of felony assault, assault on a police officer, and possession of a knife over 3 inches.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com