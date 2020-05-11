Lincoln man charged with stabbing Cumberland police officer

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Lincoln man is facing assault charges following a violent incident over the weekend that sent him and a Cumberland police officer to the hospital.

Brennan Matthew Cronin, 24, is accused of stabbing officer Michael Petrarca, 24, in the leg near Cumberland High School around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Petrarca then shot Cronin in the leg as he started running towards a residential area with the knife in his hand.

Cronin was arraigned from his hospital bed on charges of felony assault, assault on a police officer, and possession of a knife over 3 inches.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.