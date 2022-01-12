Legendary Mount Saint Charles hockey coach Bill Belisle dies

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Longtime Mount Saint Charles Academy hockey coach Bill Belisle has died at the age of 92.

Belisle, who was the head coach of the Catholic high school’s hockey program for more than four decades, passed away Wednesday afternoon.

Belisle graduated from MSC back in 1948 and was named head coach in 1975. During his tenure, Belisle recorded 1,000 wins and guided the Mounties to 32 state championships, including 26 consecutive titles.

More than 20 Mounties coached by Belisle were drafted into the NHL, according to MSC.

In a social media Wednesday evening, MSC described Belisle as the heart of the school’s hockey program.

The U.S. all of Fame coach called it a career back in February 2019, when he coached his last game before retirement.

“Personally, I remember Bill from my time as a student, then as a teacher and coach, and again when I returned to Mount as president,” MSC President Alan Tenreiro said. “He was always there as a guide and was an exceptional mentor to students and staff, and to family and friends. The world has lost one of its greatest coaches, and Mount will feel the loss for decades to come.”

It’s unclear at this time how Belisle died. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.