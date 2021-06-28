Lawyers for man shot by off-duty police officer seek release of evidence

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Lawyers representing three teenagers who were allegedly “terrorized” by an off-duty Pawtucket police officer is calling for the release of all investigatory materials in the case.

Officer Daniel Dolan is accused of shooting one of the victims in the arm during the incident last Wednesday night on Nooseneck Hill Road in West Greenwich. Police said it’s believed Dolan used his service weapon, despite being off-duty at the time.

The shooting victim was identified Monday as Dominic Vincent, 18, by his lawyers, James P. Howe and Mary June Ciresi. At last check, Vincent was in stable condition at the hospital.

Vincent Greco, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile were also in the vehicle during what the lawyers refer to as a “deadly and unwarranted attack” by Dolan.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows a white pickup truck and a black sedan pull into the parking lot before the driver of the truck exits the vehicle and aims what appears to be a gun at the sedan as the driver backs out of the parking lot. The man and the car then leave the frame, which is when investigators believe a single gunshot was fired.

The Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Dolan was on his way home from a police detail when the incident occurred, adding that he was attempting to detain the driver of the sedan, but it remains unclear why.

Dolan has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, which is being conducted by the AG’s office, along with R.I. State Police and West Greenwich Police.

In a news release, Howe called upon the AG’s office and police to release of all investigatory materials, claiming that evidence has been uncovered that “implicates Daniel Dolan in other incidents of brutal and violent arrests” that Pawtucket police were aware of prior to last week’s shooting.

Howe has scheduled a 3:30 p.m. news conference on Monday to discuss the case, which 12 News plans to stream live right here on WPRI.com.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call R.I. State Police at (401) 444-1000 or West Greenwich Police at (401) 397-7171.